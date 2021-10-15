Bank Pembangunan launches impact assessment framework based on global goals

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) has launched an impact assessment framework called Measuring Impact on National Development (MIND), which is largely anchored on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals.

Chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Razak said development financial institutions (DFIs) typically assess their lending and investing from an impact perspective, alongside traditional financial performance measures namely credit risk and profitability.

“Therefore, an effective impact assessment framework is paramount to ensure these developmental elements can be objectively defined and measured.

“This is so that decisions are made on clear and objective grounds to ensure our precious resources will be properly allocated and good governance practice is upheld across all facets of our operations,” he said in a statement today.

Nazir said as an end-to-end impact framework, MIND complemented the BPMB’s current credit evaluation process by quantifying development impact.

All projects are measured against a set of 32 developmental indicators, which are selected based on their relevance to BPMB’s mandate and the government’s priorities, he said.

Meanwhile, BPMB also established the Sustainable Development Sukuk Framework by pricing its inaugural seven-year Sustainability Sukuk Wakalah on a private placement basis, targeting selected strategic environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG)-focused accounts.

“Given the strong interest in the Sustainability Sukuk Wakalah, BPMB exercised its option to upsize the transaction from its initial target issue size of RM300 million to RM450 million.

“This affirms investors’ overwhelming support of BPMB’s commitment towards sustainable financing and the ESG agenda,” the bank said. — Bernama