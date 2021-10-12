Interstate travel: Malaysia Airlines eyes strong rebound, no workforce shortage

Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) expects a strong rebound in its business, alongside a smooth operation with no shortages in the workforce, following the resumption of interstate travel. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) expects a strong rebound in its business, alongside a smooth operation with no shortages in the workforce, following the resumption of interstate travel.

Group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said MAB, in solidarity, kept the employment of its entire staff in preparation for traffic rebound despite a challenging period brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The thing is that we know this is going to happen (industry shortage) and we always prepare for the demand to come back it’s not like we can train (staff) overnight. It will take a while.

“That time (during pandemic) many airlines did not consider that (keeping workers). It wasn’t easy (but) we’re glad that we held on to our staff,” she told reporters after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between MAB and SEG International Group Sdn Bhd (SEGi).

Also present was SEGi chief executive officer Stella Lau.

To recap, thousands of global aviation industry workers were laid off due to airlines’ financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic while some others decided to retire.

Commercial airlines, especially in the United Kingdom and the United States, are currently struggling to meet the sudden hike in air passenger traffic given the lack of pilots.

MAB currently employs approximately 11,000 workers, including 1,049 pilots and 2,034 cabin crew.

On the MoU, Lau said it would complement both MAB and SEGi’s business strategies to develop the best talents globally.

“As the national carrier, our role expands beyond just providing airline’s services but to also recognise the need to prepare for future-ready talents and build a pipeline of innovators to serve the aviation or travel industry,” she added.

The MoU focuses on, among others, wide-ranging initiatives including student internship and placement programme, hosting of industrial visits and co-organising events, development of blended academic agenda, joint-research activities as well as cross-marketing and promotional activities.

SEGi students would benefit from the airline’s digitalised student travel programme namely MHexplorer such as a 30 per cent flight discount for all destinations, an additional 10kg of check-in-baggage as well as Enrich points reward on education fees, to name a few. — Bernama