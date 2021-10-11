European equities waver at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 per cent to 6,568.70 points, while Frankfurt’s DAX dropped 0.1 per cent to 15,193.55. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Oct 11 — European stock markets wavered in opening deals today, as dealers mulled disappointing US jobs data.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 7,111.73 points, compared with Friday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 per cent to 6,568.70 points, while Frankfurt’s DAX dropped 0.1 per cent to 15,193.55.

Most Asian markets rose today after US lawmakers averted a painful debt default, while jumping oil prices added to inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve prepares to taper its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Global equities had mainly fallen on Friday following news that the US economy added only 194,000 jobs last month, less than half the number expected by analysts.

The big miss did little to change expectations that the Fed will start winding back its massive bond-buying programme as it looks to keep a cap on price rises just as the global recovery shows signs of slowing. — AFP