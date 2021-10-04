Most Asia markets up but Hong Kong hit as Evergrande trade suspended

People wear protective masks as they walk past a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index during morning trading, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 4 — Hong Kong stocks plunged today on concerns about troubled property giant China Evergrande, though most other markets in Asia rose after a strong lead from Wall Street.

The crisis at Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt worth more than US$300 billion (RM1.2 trillion), has roiled markets in recent weeks on fears that its failure could spill over into the wider Chinese economy and possibly further.

The firm said in a statement that the trading halt was called “pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction”.

The news came as reports said Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 per cent stake in its property services arm.

However, traders remain concerned Evergrande will miss payments on bond obligations, putting it in default.

“There still remains very little visibility from the Chinese Government over Evergrande’s fate, although a slow and steady dismantling of the company appears to be the favoured course right now,” said OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley.

Hong Kong stocks, already under pressure owing to concerns about China’s crackdown on a range of industries including tech firms and casinos, sank more than two per cent.

Tokyo fell 1.1 per cent — a sixth straight loss — while Taipei was also in negative territory.

Still, there were gains in Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Bangkok, Mumbai, Manila and Jakarta. Shanghai and Seoul were closed for public holidays.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened lower.

Global markets endured a torrid September owing to growing concerns about inflation, spiking virus infections that are hobbling the economic recovery, and political gridlock in Washington that is pushing the United States towards a financially catastrophic debt default.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to bicker among themselves over Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social care spending bill, leaving it in limbo.

The Federal Reserve’s plan to wind down its ultra-loose monetary policy and indications that it could hike interest rates as soon as next year have added to the gloom.

The release of US jobs data on Friday will be closely watched for a fresh idea about the health of the world’s biggest economy, with a strong reading likely putting pressure on the Fed to act sooner than later.

“Markets enter the fourth quarter navigating what is perhaps the most uncertain environment of the year,” said Julian Emanuel, a strategist at brokerage BTIG. “The end of 2021 is shaping up to be interesting indeed.”

Oil was flat ahead of a meeting between Opec and its key allies to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices.

Key figures around 0810 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 28,444.89 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.2 per cent at 24,036.37 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: Closed for a holiday

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,009.20

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.16 yen from 111.02 yen at 2025 GMT on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1612 from US$1.1594

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3562 from US$1.3548

Euro/pound: UP at 85.62 pence from 85.57 pence

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at US$75.89

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 per cent at US$79.34 per barrel

New York — Dow: UP 1.4 per cent at 34,326.46 (close) — AFP