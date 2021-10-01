Petronas diesel now Euro 5-compliant

Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) has announced that all diesel sold at Petronas stations are now Euro 5-compliant. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) has announced that all diesel sold at Petronas stations are now Euro 5-compliant.

The diesel, branded as Petronas Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive, comes in varying biodiesel blends, namely B7 (from the blue nozzle), and B10 and B20 (from the black nozzle) at Petronas stations.

Petronas said the Euro 5-compliant diesel contains 50 times less sulphur for a cleaner drive, while its Pro-Drive formulation promises to deliver superior fuel economy and a smoother driving experience.

“The three variants of biodiesel blends — with seven per cent, 10 per cent and 20 per cent of bio-based components — also ensure lower carbon emissions in support of the government’s and Petronas’ sustainability agenda,” Petronas said in a statement today.

The Petronas Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive promises to deliver key benefits such as cleaning and protecting critical diesel engine parts to prolong engine life, improving combustion, optimising engine performance, and providing greater fuel economy as well as facilitating smoother drive. — Bernama