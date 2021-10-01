Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon on persistent selling of blue chips

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today on persistent selling of selected heavyweight counters. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today on persistent selling of selected heavyweight counters, mirroring the weaker sentiment in regional equity markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 10.51 points to 1,527.29 from Thursday’s close of 1,537.80.

Market breadth was negative with decliners surpassing gainers 700 to 230, while 369 counters were unchanged, 945 untraded, and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.46 billion units worth RM1.54 billion.

A dealer said Asian markets traded lower on Friday, tracking the weaker performance overnight on Wall Street, which recorded the worst monthly loss in September since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back home, Maybank was flat at RM8.05, Public Bank and TNB declined 3.0 sen each to RM4.04 and RM9.65, respectively, Petronas Chemical went down 2.0 sen to RM8.68 and IHH Healthcare slipped 4.0 sen to RM6.66.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and Serba Dinamik went down 1.0 sen each to 10.5 sen and 31 sen, respectively, KNM fell 1.5 sen to 21.5 sen while DNex shed 2.5 sen to 75.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 73.69 points to 11,237.39, the FBMT 100 Index was 73.11 points weaker at 10,924.91 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 92.64 points to 12,266.37.

The FBM 70 dropped 91.60 points to 14,889.16 and the FBM ACE declined 97.91 points to 7,060.99.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index advanced 20.50 points to 6,373.58 while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.47 points to 202.76 and the Financial Services Index fell 58.60 points to 15,148.75. — Bernama