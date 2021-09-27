Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; Rolls-Royce top performer

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.9 per cent with energy and banking stocks leading the gains. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 27 — London’s FTSE 100 rose today, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while Rolls-Royce topped the blue-chip index after Morgan Stanley hiked its price target.

BP rose 1.8 per cent after saying that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.7 per cent, with travel and leisure stocks among top gainers.

Rolls-Royce gained 4.7 per cent after Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock, while Ferguson advanced 1.7 per cent after Citigroup raised its price target. — Reuters