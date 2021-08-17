Willowglen unit bags two contracts worth RM24.36m

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, Willowglen said the first contract worth RM16.7 million was secured from China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Willowglen MSC Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Willowglen Services Pte Ltd, has been awarded two contracts totalling RM24.36 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, Willowglen said the first contract worth RM16.7 million was secured from China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch).

The works include the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of security system for the proposed development of intra airside road connection, second parallel taxiway, and fire station for Changi East at Singapore Changi Airport.

“The commencement date of the contract is August 24, 2021, and will be completed by September 17, 2024,” it said, adding the contract would contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial years ending December 31, 2021 to 2024.

Meanwhile, the second contract valued at approximately RM7.66 million was awarded by SP PowerAssets Limited, Singapore for the supply and delivery of sub-station intrusion detection system devices and removal and disposal works.

Willowglen said the contract, which commenced today and will be completed by August 15, 2026, would likely contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial years ending December 31, 2021 to 2026. — Bernama