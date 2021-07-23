Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.33 points to 1,525.29 from yesterday’s close of 1,527.62. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning, with the key index remaining in the red weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.33 points to 1,525.29 from yesterday’s close of 1,527.62.

Gainers outpaced losers 424 to 367, while 420 counters were unchanged, 1,025 untraded, and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.15 billion units worth RM1.20 billion.

Of the heavyweights, CIMB shed five sen to RM4.50, Petronas Chemicals and MR DIY both declined three sen to RM8.05 and RM3.44, respectively, while Hong Leong Bank fell 10 sen to RM18.36 and PPB trimmed 12 sen to RM18.38.

IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM5.81 while Public Bank and TNB were both flat at RM4.02 and RM9.74, respectively.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik added one sen to 43.5 sen, KYM surged 20 sen to 68.5 sen, Hwa Tai rose 20.5 sen to RM1.14, Mobilia increased 4.5 sen to 51 sen, Pasukhas and YBS were flat at 10.5 sen and 51.5 sen, while Kanger inched down half-a-sen to seven sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 2.56 points to 11,185.84, the FBMT 100 Index fell 3.02 points to 10,884.74, but the FBM ACE advanced 27.36 points to 7,409.52.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 13.64 points better at 12,335.63, and the FBM 70 climbed 48.06 points to 14,733.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 34.90 points to 14,849.61, the Plantation Index rose 1.87 points to 6,245.34, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.04 of-a-point to 190.15. ― Bernama