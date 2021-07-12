MPOB: CPO stocks 5.09pc lower at 798,4784 tonnes in June

Overall, palm oil stocks increased 2.82 per cent to 1.61 million tonnes from 1.57 million tonnes previously. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) stocks for June 2021, fell 5.09 per cent to 798,478 tonnes from 841,312 tonnes the month before, said the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

However, processed palm oil inventory increase 11.96 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 815,179 tonnes from 728,099 tonnes, the agency said in its industry performance report for June.

Overall, palm oil stocks increased 2.82 per cent to 1.61 million tonnes from 1.57 million tonnes previously.

On production, MPOB revealed that CPO output expanded 2.21 per cent to 1.61 million tonnes against 1.57 million tonnes in April.

Output of palm kernel slipped 2.39 per cent to 374,248 tonnes from 383,423 tonnes in the preceding month while crude palm kernel oil production rose 11.30 per cent to 186,988 tonnes from 168,000 tonnes in May.

Meanwhile, palm oil exports increased 11.84 per cent m-o-m to 1.42 million tonnes in June from 1.27 million tonnes, and palm kernel oil exports advanced seven per cent m-o-m to 76,327 tonnes from 71,330 tonnes in the preceding month.

MPOB said oleochemical exports also gained 4.82 per cent m-o-m to 231,689 tonnes from 221,039 tonnes, while biodiesel exports increased 101.47 per cent m-o-m to 39,877 tonnes from 19,793 tonnes previously.

It said CPO imports stood to nil for two month since May, while total palm oil imports rose 27.09 per cent to 113,126 tonnes from 89,014 tonnes in the preceding month. — Bernama