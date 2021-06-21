Focus dynamics acquires 19.37pc stake in Saudee Group

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Focus Dynamics Group Bhd has subscribed to Saudee Group Bhd’s 138.05 million rights issue shares representing 19.37 per cent of the enlarged share capital.

In a joint statement today, Focus Dynamics said the investment is pursuant to a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2020 between the companies to roll out Malaysia’s first robot-operated burger kiosks and a robotics-based manufacturing facility.

After six months of exploration and discussion, both companies have decided to cement the partnership, with Focus Dynamics, a food and beverage (F&B) operator, taking a substantial stake of 19.37 per cent in Saudee Group Bhd, a frozen food processor company.

“The funds will be deployed into research and development (R&D) streamlining Saudee’s current operations to include more robotics processes in their manufacturing operations and additional allocation for automated and robotic burger kiosks.

“Tapping into the food processing industry, which is valued by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) to be at RM21.76 billion, the companies have begun to jointly develop the technology to allow the launch of the robotic kiosks within 12 months,” said Focus Dynamics.

It also said that with the Covid-19 pandemic being a global issue, the social distancing and minimising contact aspects of the pandemic have brought robotics adoption in the F&B industry several years forward.

“The robotic burger kiosks will feature seamless and automated functions, to provide accurate measurements of sauces, perfectly grilled meat patties and toasted buns, in the form of automated kiosks and food trucks.

“It will be available as a franchisee model under Focus’ own bespoke brand, or owner operator modes to empower the community with a new way to operate burger stalls,” it added.

According to Focus Dynamics, with the launch of its robotic bartender Mixobot in its flagship outlet Lavo at Menara Lien Hoe in Persiaran Tropicana, Petaling Jaya, Selangor in April 2021, the group intends to bring about a technological push into the F&B space. — Bernama