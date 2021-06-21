BCorp denies involvement with Berjaya Investment, warns of scam

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) today advised the public to be aware of a scam and denied any involvement with an entity falsely bearing the name of Berjaya Investment Bhd, which claims to be affiliated to the group.

In a statement, BCorp said it has no involvement with the company via its websites https://berjayainvestments.com and https://bfcap.net using the names Berjaya Financial Corporation, Tan Sri Chong and Keith Hunt.

“The modus operandi of the scam involves solicitations for business investments or business ventures.

“BCorp has reported this fraudulent matter to the relevant authorities so that the appropriate action can be taken,” it said.

The group warned the public not to respond to any e-mail solicitations from anyone posing as the company, its group affiliates, or the company’s officers that appear even remotely suspicious.

“BCorp would also like to remind the public to avoid clicking on links or opening attachments included in the e-mails, as doing so may result in malware or a virus being loaded on to the recipient’s computer,” it added. — Bernama