Bursa rebounds on buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded from last week’s losses to trade higher during the early session today, supported by renewed buying interest in selected consumer product services as well as healthcare counters, a dealer said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.85 points to 1,582.05 from Friday’s close of 1,575.16.

The index opened 7.30 points better at 1,582.46.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 307 to 201, while 348 counters were unchanged, 1,298 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 698.43 million units worth RM361.20 million.

Meanwhile, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said investors may focus on the upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as well as the daily number of vaccination doses administered in the country.

“The FBM KLCI retreated for the third straight session (last Friday) amid mixed regional sentiment as the key index succumbed to the extended profit taking activities.

“We reckon that sentiment will remain tilted towards the downside following the extension of Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) until June 28, 2021 as new daily COVID-19 cases stayed above the 5,000 level,” it said in a note today.

On commodities, Malacca Securities said crude palm oil (CPO) may see some buying interest following the recent pullback.

“Investors (also) may focus on the oil and gas counters with the firmer oil prices above US$72 per barrel. Besides, positive sentiment on Nasdaq overnight may spill over to the technology stocks on the local front. The building-materials sector may also come into the picture following the rising material prices,” it added.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added 1.0 sen to RM8.19, TNB went up 3.0 sen to RM9.97, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM4.21 and RM5.48 respectively, and Petronas Chemicals slipped 6.0 sen to RM8.02.

Among the actives, Priceworth International and Nexgram eased half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and 3.5 sen respectively, Tanco was flat at 15 sen while Eden Inc increased 2.0 sen to 19.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 28.51 points to 11,531.70 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 25.58 points to 11,212.74, but the FBM ACE fell 29.47 points to 7,613.60.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 51.32 points to 12,687.65 and the FBM 70 improved 27.23 points to 14,961.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 11.39 points to 15,241.39, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.03 of-a-point to 192.36, and the Plantation Index rose advanced 4.17 points to 6,703.66. — Bernama