EPF disposes of 481,000 shares in Serba Dinamik, trims shareholding to 9.90pc

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has disposed of a further 481,000 shares in Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd on June 4, reducing its shareholding in the oil and gas services group to 9.90 per cent, according to a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The fund had earlier disposed of 955,200 shares, also in the open market, on June 2 and 3.

However, the EPF remains a major shareholder in the company with 367.411 million shares.

It was reported that the retirement fund was concerned about the issues surrounding Serba Dinamik and was engaging with it regarding audit issues raised by its auditor, KPMG.

At the close today, shares of Serba Dinamik rose 2.40 per cent to 64 sen with 98.18 million shares transacted. — Bernama