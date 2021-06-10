Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 2.04 points to 1,583.52 from yesterday's close of 1,581.48. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on continued buying interest in selected heavyweights, such as plantation and transportation and logistics counters.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 2.04 points to 1,583.52 from yesterday's close of 1,581.48.

The index opened 1.87 points better at 1,583.35 today.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 400 to 371, while 448 counters were unchanged, 941 untraded, and 29 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.29 billion units worth RM1.00 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank stayed flat at RM8.20, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.21, and PetChem rose two sen to RM8.07.

Among the actives, Vsolar and XOX were flat at two sen and five sen respectively, while Managepay eased three sen to 23.5 sen.

Top gainers were IJM Plantations which improved 56 sen to RM3.02, Transocean which bagged 51 sen to RM4.11 and MPI which earned 32 sen to RM38.20.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 25.02 points to 11,551.63, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 24.15 points to 11,238.73, and the FBM ACE went up 3.25 points to 7,671.06.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 34.90 points to 12,703.77 and the FBM 70 strengthened 69.76 points to 14,973.03.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 8.45 points to 15,287.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.38 point to 192.67, and the Plantation Index pared 33.56 points to 6,784.78. ― Bernama