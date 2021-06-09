MSM Malaysia to exercise full allowance of sugar import permit following temporary suspension of Prai ops

An overflowing bowl of sugar, in New York, August 19, 2004. — Picture by Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd will be exercising full allowance of its permit to import sugar in addition to its current stock levels following the temporary suspension of its operations in Prai, Penang.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the sugar producer said the company foresees that the temporary suspension of operations shall delay the shipment of several sales orders to its customers.

“The management is currently in discussions with the respective customers for the extension of time to deliver the goods and expects that there will not be any adverse impact to the company nor MSM Prai in view of the long-term relationship with the respective customers,” it said.

Its unit MSM Prai Bhd had on Tuesday received a notice from the Ministry of Health to temporarily suspend its operations commencing June 8 until June 17 for the disinfection of the affected premises in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

MSM pointed out that MSM Prai is expected to resume its operations on June 18 or earlier, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, adding that the impact of the temporary suspension on its revenue and earnings are currently being assessed. — Bernama