Malaysia Debt Ventures’s relief measures to resume in supporting affected technology micro-SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV) will implement the third phase of moratorium and restructuring of payments for its eligible customers to alleviate the challenges faced due to the implementation of the Full movement control order (FMCO).

In a statement today, it said the relief measures was implemented in keeping with the government’s recent announcement of the People and Economic Strategic Empowerment Programme Plus (Pemerkasa Plus).

“Under Pemerkasa Plus, the government continues to provide incentives that would boost the growth of the nation’s digital economy and ensure business continuity and sustainability for eligible micro small and medium enterprises,” its chairman Khairul Azwan Harun said.

The incentives, he said would subsequently provide them with the means to digitalise their operations by investing in relevant technologies.

“On MDV’s part, the company will further support the initiatives by the government and future growth of the digital economy in line with the Finance Minister’s directive.

“As a technology financier, MDV is proactively playing our part to support corresponding recovery in the technology sector by continuing to implement relief measures for our affected customers during this challenging time,” he said.

In addition, he said, the company has taken other measures to support businesses, including the Liquidity Financing for Technology Start-Ups Facility (LIFTS) in line with the government’s call for the private sector to continue to spur economic activities.

To date, MDV has approved financing totalling RM67.42 million under the LIFTS programme with RM21.26 million being disbursed to 26 companies in various technology sectors. — Bernama