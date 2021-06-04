Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon, FBM KLCI down 0.44pc

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon with the FBM KLCI down by 0.44 per cent on selling in selected heavyweights, led by DiGi, Public Bank and MISC.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.06 points to 1,583.51 from Thursday’s close of 1,590.57.

The market barometer opened 0.27 of-a-point lower at 1,590.30.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 532 to 413, while 440 counters were unchanged, 757 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.94 billion units worth RM2.09 billion.

Top losers included Nestle which erased RM1.20 to RM134.60, Malaysian Pacific Industries which lost 46 sen to RM38.82 and Pharmaniaga which reduced 23 sen to RM5.13.

Top gainers MMC soared 39 sen to RM1.69, Batu Kawan added 22 sen to RM19.50 and C.I Holdings gained 18 sen to RM2.83.

Of the actives, Zelan improved four sen to 17.5 sen, Focus Dynamics inched up five sen to 50 sen, while Serba Dinamik gave up 3.5 sen to 80 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 55.68 points to 11,571.19 and the FBMT 100 Index lost 59.23 points to 11,263.53.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 34.62 points to 11,557.60, while the FBM 70 added 0.59 of-a-point to 15,008.51, and the FBM ACE increased 35.99 points to 7,811.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 43.19 points to 15,166.66, the Plantation Index decreased 25.69 points to 6,817.10, while the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.54 of-a-point to 194.04. — Bernama