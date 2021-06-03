Bursa Malaysia retreats at mid-morning

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 6.48 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 1,591.46 from 1,597.94 at yesterday's close. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― Bursa Malaysia has retreated from its gains earlier, trading lower at mid-morning due to profit-taking in index-linked counters.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 6.48 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 1,591.46 from 1,597.94 at yesterday's close.

The index opened 1.14 points higher at 1,599.08.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 471 to 363, while 414 counters were unchanged, 894 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.03 billion units worth RM1.37 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank lost three sen each to RM8.21 and RM4.21, respectively, and PetChem fell two sen to RM8.05.

Axiata and Hong Leong Bank rose six sen each to RM3.86 and RM18.46, respectively, while TNB gained three sen to RM9.98 and HLFG soared 10 sen to RM17.90.

Top losers included MPI which erased 48 sen to RM39.02, Time Dotcom which lost 42 sen to RM13.98 and F&N which shed 36 sen to RM27.02.

Top gainers included Computer Form which soared 84 sen to RM3.64, Choo Bee Metal which added 25 sen to RM2.451 and SAM Engineering after it bagged 23 sen to RM7.08.

Of the actives, Greenyield rose 8.5 sen to 35.5 sen, Serba Dinamik gained 1.5 sen to 84 sen, Vortex fell half-a-sen to 10.5 sen and Focus Dynamics was flat at five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 24.55 points to 11,602.32 and the FBMT 100 Index lost 30.85 points to 11,291.91.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 13.60 points to 12,843.47, while the FBM 70 increased 17.57 points to 15,031.45, and the FBM ACE bagged 50.84 points to 7,845.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 51.49 points to 15,197.91, the Plantation Index decreased 6.99 points to 6,845.41, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.22 of-a-point to 193.76. ― Bernama