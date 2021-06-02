Proton sells 9,440 units in May, down 37.1pc from April

A Proton logo is seen on a car at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Proton Holdings Bhd sold 9,440 units in May, down 37.1 per cent from April due to several factors such as chip shortages and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

However, total volume stood at 57,283 units, giving it a year-to-date market share of 23.5 per cent, an increase of 2.4 per cent over the previous year.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said most brands struggled to meet demand despite most industry players having healthy order books.

“For Proton, our numbers were high enough to retain second overall in the sales table and we also received a welcome boost from our export division which set a 98-month high despite restrictions on international shipping,” he said in a statement today.

He said Proton Saga ended the month as the A-segment sedan sales leader with 3,786 units delivered while SUV X50 and X70 managed to achieve sales of 1,899 units and 1,523 units respectively.

Roslan said the company’s fourth segment leader was the Proton Exora which retained its customary position at the head of the C-segment multi-purpose vehicle class.

Proton’s overseas sales effort continued to gain momentum despite international markets going through varying degrees of lockdown.

“With 669 units comprising Proton Saga, Proton X50 and Proton X70 exported in May, the company’s international sales division recorded its best month since March 2013,” he said.

Meanwhile, Roslan said with the full lockdown coming into effect on June 1, car sales would effectively be suspended for at least two weeks and perhaps longer if the MCO is extended to lower the rate of infections.

“Unlike last year, service centres are allowed to operate so Proton will be accepting cars from customers who have pre-booked appointments.”

He said the company will also be looking to utilise the break to retool its sales plan for the remainder of 2021, which received a boost with the extension of the incentives under the National Economic Recovery Plan until year-end, while also taking steps to future proof its business against regulatory changes and external factors such as the coronavirus. — Bernama