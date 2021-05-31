Serba Dinamik Holdings to finalise independent firm appointment soon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd refers to reports on the removal of KPMG PLT as the group’s external auditor and the subsequent proposed nomination of BDO PLT as the new external auditor as announced on Bursa Malaysia on May 28, 2021.

In a statement today, Serba Dinamik said it had received a special notice from non-independent and non-executive director Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib and member of the audit and risk committee to remove KPMG as the group’s external auditor.

It said concurrently, Serba Dinamik also wished to highlight the right of any shareholders who own more than 10 per cent stake in the group, in accordance with Section 310 (b) of the Companies Act 2016, to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Meanwhile, Section 311 (2) of the Companies Act 2016 allows the said shareholder to request the board to convene an EGM through the issuance of a notice.

A special notice is required to call for the motion to propose the removal of auditors and nominate new auditors of the group in accordance with Section 277 (1) of the Companies Act.

“Based on the above provisions, Abdul Kadier who owns 15.96 per cent stake in the group, has a prerogative to issue a special notice to call for an EGM and moot the motion to remove auditor and nominate a new one,” it said.

Serba Dinamik expects to finalise the appointment of the independent firm as soon as possible and will accord the to-be-appointed independent firm ample time and space to verify the matters raised with accuracy and veracity.

To recap, the group, in its efforts to continuously assist KPMG, has taken prompt action to address the matters much earlier prior to the announcement made to Bursa Malaysia on May 26, 2021.

It said Serba Dinamik has also engaged potential international independent firms to assess the veracity and accuracy of the matters brought up by the external auditor after consulting with Bursa Securities. — Bernama