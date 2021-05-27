Comet Group lauds Mida for ease, speed in implementing Penang project

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Switzerland-based innovative technology company, Comet Group has been impressed with the ease and speed in implementing its Malaysian project in Penang.

The setting up of a new manufacturing site at the Batu Kawan Industrial Park was approved by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) last year for the production of integrated radio frequency (RF) power modules for front-end semiconductor machinery.

Comet vice-president global operations Stephan Runge said despite the challenges of Covid-19, restricted economic activities and movement, the manufacturing site is expected to strengthen the group’s presence in Asia.

“I have been part of similar projects before, but I have never seen a team working so energetically and with such motivation to set up a new manufacturing site in record time,” Runge said.

The company’s first RF matching networks were assembled on the new production lines and released for manufacturing use in August 2020.

Since the beginning of 2021, Comet’s manufacturing facility in Malaysia has been officially certified by the company’s customers and ramped up to high volume production in the last few months.

Mida chief executive officer Arham Abdul Rahman said the government agency is pleased to see Comet tapping into Malaysia’s well-connected and established semiconductor industry cluster in Penang.

“Their presence here will undoubtedly be a welcomed addition, given their long-standing reputation as a high-tech supplier that can deliver flexible, quick and reliable solutions, particularly in Malaysia which is looking to develop our own front-end semiconductor equipment ecosystem.

“Currently, the company is well supported by Malaysian talent, and it is expected that Comet’s vision is to employ more Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

Among the roles to be filled include positions in engineering, plant and machinery operations and assembling, as well as quality management.

Meanwhile, Arham also lauded the role of the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit ([email protected]), established as part of the Penjana initiative to assist the nation back on the road to recovery, in the swift implementation of projects.

He said this team provides professional support and assistance to investors, enabling efficient and timely realisation of approved projects in the country.

“We strongly urge all our stakeholders to fully leverage this unit‘s network and expertise to get their projects off the ground,” he said. — Bernama