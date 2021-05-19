MAA: Vehicle sales rise to 57,912 units in April 2021

Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway (northbound) in Seberang Jaya June 4, 2019, on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Malaysia recorded 57,912 units of vehicle sales in April 2021 from only 152 units in the same month last year, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said.

In a statement today, it said the low vehicle sales in April last year was due to the implementation of the country’s first movement control order (MCO) from mid-March to April 2020 which had impacted the sales performance during the period.

It said sales of passenger vehicles in April 2021 jumped to 52,628 units from 133 units in April 2020, while sales of commercial vehicles improved to 5,284 units from 19 units previously.

On a month-on-month basis, it said sales volume for April 2021 was 12.3 per cent lower than that of March 2021 due to the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak.

“Shortage of computer chips also had impacted sales of some makes,” it said.

MAA said in terms of total production, 47,764 vehicles were produced in April 2021 compared with 240 units in April 2020 while production of commercial vehicles also surged to 3,626 units from 35 units previously.

On a year-to-April 2021 basis, it said sales volume was 89 per cent higher at 199,556 units compared with 105,424 units in the corresponding period last year, while total production rose to 198,476 units from 108,719 units in the same period a year ago.

On outlook, MAA said it projected sales volume in May 2021 to be lower than that of April 2021, owing to the implementation of the MCO 3.0 which runs from May 12 to June 7, shorter working month due to the Adidilfitri holidays, and shortage of computer chips which is expected to continue affecting sales of some makes. — Bernama