KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remains in choppy trading at mid-morning, tracking the mixed regional bourses.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.25 points to 1,589.50 from yesterday's close of 1,588.25.

The benchmark index opened 3.73 points higher at 1,591.98.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 539 to 327, while 433 counters remained unchanged, 855 untraded and five others suspended.

The market was supported by persistent buying in selected heavyweight counters, led by Public Bank which rose two sen to RM4.14, followed by Hartalega which improved nine sen to RM10.02, while CIMB firmed three sen to RM4.14 and Maybank increased one sen to RM8.25.

Of the actives, Sedania soared 11 sen to 34.5 sen, Focus Dynamics was flat at 10.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange improved four sen to 72 sen and Vortex gained half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

Top gainers include Transocean which firmed 87 sen to RM7.07, MPI which expanded 40 sen to RM38.90, and Dataprep which perked 32 sen to RM1.82.

Of the losers, Danainfra lost RM1 to RM106, Unisem eased 20 sen to RM7.70 and UWC erased 16 sen to RM5.69.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 3.87 points higher at 11,705.05, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 10.70 points to 13,121.8, the FBMT 100 Index rose 3.55 points to 11,352.11, the FBM 70 contracted 15.86 points to 15,399.72, and the FBM ACE lost 48.86 points to 8,578.54.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index decreased 0.20 of-a-point to 199.03, the Plantation Index weakened by 46.77 points to 6,945.24, while the Financial Services Index gained 28.65 points to 14,867.87. ― Bernama