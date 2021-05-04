Perodua sells 20,399 vehicles in April

The waiting period for the Ativa is between two and four months, depending on the desired colour and variant. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Perodua ATIVA Owners Club Malaysia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) sold some 20,399 vehicles in April, with the newly-launched Ativa making up 4,624 units.

Ativa’s sales performance lifted the total units of the sport utility vehicle registered since its March 3 launch to nearly 9,000 units.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said demand for the Ativa remained strong with average bookings of nearly 290 daily.

“The waiting period for the Ativa is currently between two and four months, depending on the desired colour and variant,” he said in a statement today.

On a month-to-month comparison, Perodua’s sales dipped by 16.5 per cent to 20,399 units from 24,431 units in March, mainly due to the semiconductor shortage, which is affecting multiple industries globally.

However, the car maker managed to produce 20,278 vehicles in April 2021, pushing its year-to-date production to 80,661 units, Zainal Abidin said.

“The chip shortage is our top priority at present and we are deploying all our resources to deal with it, including working closely with the government and our business partners for viable solutions,” he said.

The April 2021 sales figure brings Perodua’s year-to-date sales tally to 78,304 vehicles, representing an increase of 74 per cent over the 45,034 units sold in the first four months of 2020. — Bernama