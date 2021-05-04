Malaysians can soon buy and sell Bitcoin Cash via Luno

Luno is among the three approved Digital Asset Exchanges in Malaysia which are authorised to perform cryptocurrency trading. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Luno Malaysia will soon support Bitcoin Cash (BCH) following its approval by the Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia.

BCH is Malaysia’s 5th approved cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC).

According to Luno’s teaser, users in Malaysia will soon be able to buy, trade and store BCH on its platform. However, no dates were mentioned. At the time of writing, BCH is priced at RM4,178, while BTC is priced at RM240,133.

Luno is among the three approved Digital Asset Exchanges (DAX) in Malaysia which are authorised to perform cryptocurrency trading.

Besides BCH support, Luno Malaysia has recently announced that it will be waiving the 70 sen FPX fee for instant deposits.

This will take into effect from 5th May 2021 and for deposits of RM100 and above. — SoyaCincau