Minister: Warongku platform targets 3,500 Malaysian entrepreneurs to benefit from RM.11m allocation

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks during an interview at the Bernama headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A total of 3,500 entrepreneurs are targeted to benefit from a RM3.11 million allocation from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) and SME Corp Malaysia through the Warongku platform.

Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said of the target number of entrepreneurs, 2,000 hawkers and small traders had already joined the Warongku platform as ‘e-merchants’ while the remaining 1,500 were being sought.

Warongku is under the Hawker and Trader Development Programme via the Smart Digital Terminal spearheaded by Medac through its agency, SME Corp Malaysia. It is a continuation of the ‘e-runner’ project, ie. ‘Warong Rider’.

Wan Junaidi said Warongku was one of the digitization initiatives formulated in line with the government’s intention to promote ecommerce under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), for which an allocation of RM700 million has been provided.

The launch of the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) by the Prime Minister was aimed at encouraging a total of 875,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro enterprises to adopt e-commerce by 2025.

“Under the Warongku programme, Medac through SME Corp Malaysia, strives to help hawkers, small traders and entrepreneurs from the informal sector adapt to digital technology and market their products online.

“Hence, Warongku, in collaboration with the online food ordering and delivery platform developed by Idea Creative Technology Sdn Bhd (ICTSB), is seen able to realise the ministry’s aspirations,” he said at the launch of the Warongku platform here today.

He said the Warongku platform also received the full support and cooperation of the Federation of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association of Malaysia as a strategic partner for the programme, along with Koperasi Perkhidmatan Pelajaran Nasional Bhd (Kopenas), Celcom Axiata Bhd, Pos Malaysia Bhd, Kiple Pay Sdn Bhd, and TNG Digital Sdn Bhd (Touch ‘N’ Go).

Besides, he said Warongku also offers training or courses to entrepreneurs who lacked technical exposure and digital marketing literacy.

So far 70 SMEs attended a two-day training session under the programme, which aimed at providing exposure on the use of the Warongku platform in Kuching, Sarawak recently.

Wan Junaidi calls on all hawkers and small traders throughout Malaysia to register their business digitally on the Warongku platform through the link www.warongku.my. — Bernama