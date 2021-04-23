Abdul Jalil appointed as Redtone Digital deputy chairman

Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed is currently Berjaya Corporation Bhd group chief executive officer and former Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive officer. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Redtone Digital Bhd has appointed Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed as deputy chairman effective today.

He is currently Berjaya Corporation Bhd group chief executive officer and former Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive officer.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Redtone Digital said Abdul Jalil has 18 years of investment and business leadership experience and has worked in several countries with global investment firms Aberdeen Standard Investments and Invesco Ltd.

“Besides investment experience, he has worked with many international boards on corporate governance and instilling operational effectiveness and excellence,” it added. — Bernama