Intel Malaysia runs largest solar farm outside the US to power buildings across Kulim and Penang campus

Intel unveils its largest solar farm outside the US. ― Picture courtesy of Intel Corporation

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Intel’s Malaysia operations are now harnessing solar energy to help power its six buildings across its Kulim and Penang campus, thanks to a new 3.2 megawatt (MW) solar installation completed in January this year.

In a statement, it said the project is Intel’s largest solar farm outside of the United States (US).

The installation is achieving 4.1MW in total installed capacity which is provided by NEFIN, a renewable energy developer.

The completion of this project contributes about 15 per cent of Intel’s global, on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) electric power capacity. It will also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,800 tonnes.

“Our continued investments in alternative energy is a key pillar of Intel’s continued commitment to operating our manufacturing facilities with the lowest impact to the environment.

“The use of renewable power generated on-site at Intel Malaysia is a critical part of Intel’s efforts as a responsible corporate citizen to doing better by our planet, and as part of our RISE 2030 goals of achieving 100 per cent renewable power,” said Robin Martin, Intel Malaysia corporate vice-president and general manager of assembly test manufacturing and managing director.

RISE 2030 builds on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and intended to be achieved by 2030. It aims at promoting and achieving justice, equality, sustainability, and peace.

The new solar farm panels at Intel Malaysia cover an area roughly equivalent to about 900 car park spaces and an additional 50,208 square feet on buildings’ rooftops, generating approximately 6000MWh of electricity annually.

The campus buildings’ electricity demand during peak hours is replaced partially by solar sources.

The energy supply from solar sources also helps diversify and introduce renewable energy mix into the campus energy supply mix, which was predominantly powered by natural gas and coal sources.

In line with the World Earth Day theme of 'Restore Our Earth', Intel reaffirms its commitment to conserving energy and expanding its renewable energy projects and energy-efficient technologies in technology design and operations, in combating climate change.

It has already deployed several solar thermal systems for the supply of domestic hot water to all its campuses in Malaysia to eliminate its dependence on conventional fuel sources and would continue the expansion of clean and green energy sources to reduce emissions. ― Bernama