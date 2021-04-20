Glove stocks fall on profit taking

At 3pm, Top Glove lost one per cent, or six sen, to RM5.40 with 11.73 million shares changing hands. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Glove counters dipped amid profit-taking activities today following a recent uptrend.

At 3pm, Top Glove lost one per cent, or six sen, to RM5.40 with 11.73 million shares changing hands.

Hartalega dropped 1.4 per cent, or 14 sen, to RM9.90 with 2.92 million units transacted, while Supermax was flat at RM5.44 with 21.97 million shares traded.

These counters had rallied over the last few days due to continued interest amid fears over the resurgence of Covid-19 cases domestically and globally.

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation said new Covid-19 infections worldwide had increased for the eighth week running, with a record 5.2 million cases reported last week.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths also rose for the fifth straight week, pushing the global death toll to over three million. ― Bernama