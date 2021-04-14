TM awarded Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020, HR award

Telekom Malaysia has been accorded the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 by HR Asia Awards. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 – Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has been accorded the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 by HR Asia Awards in recognition of its outstanding efforts in employees’ welfare.

In a statement today, it said TM was also awarded the WeCare: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Award 2020 for the company’s action in protecting the safety and ensuring the wellbeing of its employees throughout the pandemic.

Its covering chief human capital officer, Norhamijah Mohd Hanafiah said the company is humbled to accept two awards in recognition of its excellent human capital management.

“We are fully aware that our Warga TM are the driving force behind the company’s success and they are the execution engine for the company to perform and transform.

“All these acknowledgements are dedicated to their hard work and determination in giving the best to our customers, the communities and the nation, particularly during this challenging time,” she said.

She added that in ensuring the best welfare for TM’s employees, the company is reshaping its workforce to embrace a more agile work culture with future-ready skills towards accelerating Digital Malaysia.

“This is in line with our support for nation building initiatives by the government such as MyDIGITAL and other stimulus plans, towards accelerating the socio-economic recovery and growth during the pandemic and beyond,” she said. — Bernama