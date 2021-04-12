Sime Darby Motors optimistic of achieving better sales this year

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — Sime Darby Motors Malaysia is optimistic of achieving better sales performance this year in line with the forecast industry growth of about eight per cent.

Jeffrey Gan, its managing director of retail and distribution for Malaysia, said the improved outlook would also be driven by at least 10 new launches by the group in 2021.

“We have seen good growth in the past one year and for this calendar year, our sales target is in line with the (industry growth) projection by the Malaysian Automotive Association,” he told a press conference at the Sime Darby Motors City (SDMC) official launch in Ara Damansara here today.

On the vehicle sales tax exemption, which has been extended until June 30 this year from Dec 31, 2020, Gan said the group would submit a request to the government to further extend the tax exemption in order to boost the automotive industry and the economy in general.

Meanwhile, on the RM570 million SDMC, Gan said it is the largest automotive complex in South-east Asia.

It houses six flagship centres featuring 10 flagship brands represented by the group in Malaysia, namely BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI, Motorrad, Porsche, Volvo and Sime Darby Auto Selection.

Spanning across 3.48 hectares (8.6 acres), the facility with a Green Building Index certification has almost 200 service bays and 700 customer parking and electric vehicle charging bays as well as the capacity to display over 180 vehicles.

“It is also Malaysia’s first automotive facility that deploys Internet of things (IoT) technologies to enhance efficiencies and support service capacity while delivering world-class services to our customers,” he said.

The digital infrastructure in the facility includes vehicle tracking management systems and automated number plate recognition.

“This is a one-stop hub for customers shopping for their next vehicle with enhanced customer experience, luxurious lounges and highly certified technicians,” he added. — Bernama