MASkargo eyes higher market share with new DHL partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 ― MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo), the air cargo logistics arm of Malaysia Airlines, is eyeing for a higher market share following its newly-formed strategic partnership with international courier, DHL Express (M) Sdn Bhd (DHL).

MASkargo chief executive officer Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh said the company’s air freight market share in Malaysia is currently at between 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

“This is one of the potential (growth) areas that we are looking at because this service is very innovative, and will grow exponentially.

“It will take awhile for the general public to understand and start thinking on how to utilise (this new service) .but once they get use to it, (and see that this service) is so convenient, it will just shoot up,” he told reporters after signing the partnership agreement with DHL here today.

Also present was DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo Poh Choon.

The partnership agreement was for the MH Door-to-Door (MHD2D), a door-to-door delivery service which utilises a web portal to allow customers to get quotations, book for deliveries, pay online, print consignment notes and track shipments.

DHL will provide the back-end services, namely picking up and delivering the goods to the recipients.

This comprehensive end-to-end solution will be available to the public on www.mhd2d.com from April 24.

Ibrahim said this new service would be one of the major innovations that the airline cargo industry will have.

“MASkargo’s business model has always been based on the airport-to-airport concept.

“However, the evolution of customers’ purchasing style and expectations for the delivery of goods purchased today has highlighted the need for us to be closer to our customers,” he added.

He added that e-commerce products currently takes up around 10 per cent of the total freight capacity. ― Bernama