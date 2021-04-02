Bursa Malaysia remains marginally higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.25pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 2.44 points to 1,585.08 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,582.64. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained marginally higher at mid-afternoon on mild trading momentum with scattered buying in selected heavyweights.

At 3.25pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 2.44 points to 1,585.08 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,582.64.

The index opened 3.87 points higher at 1,586.51.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 569 to 411, while 428 counters were unchanged, 716 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.74 billion shares worth RM2.12 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.23, CIMB gained three sen to RM4.39, Hong Leong Bank advanced 10 sen to RM18.68, Top Glove rose 12 sen to RM4.76, while Maybank, Petronas Chemicals, TNB, and IHH Healthcare were all flat at RM8.25, RM8.05, RM10.26 and RM5.30, respectively.

As for the active counters, Berjaya Corp put on one sen to 44.5 sen, Luster Industries went up 2.5 sen to 24 sen, HB Global and Kanger International edged up half-a-sen each to 28.5 sen and six sen, respectively, Permaju Industries was flat at 20.5 sen, and Macpie inched down half-a-sen to 16.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 was up 25.06 points to 11,390.83, the FBM Emas Shariah expanded 40.42 points to 13,005.73, the FBM Emas Index climbed 31.03 points to 11,738.45, the FBM 70 rose 63.74 points to 15,723.68, and the FBM ACE shrank 208.39 points to 9,785.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 30.11 points higher at 15,282.65, the Plantation Index increased 5.70 points to 7,039.46, and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.27 points to 194.32. — Bernama