Bank Negara’s five-year blueprint for 2022-2026 to chart financial sector’s critical development

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said its priority this year is to set out the critical development and regulatory priorities for the next five years (2022-2026) under a new blueprint for the financial sector (Blueprint 3.0).

“These priorities will focus on enabling technology and data-driven innovation, enhancing the competitiveness of the financial sector, expanding access and responsible usage of financial solutions, and ensuring financial intermediation remains effective to support the future needs of the economy.”

Blueprint 3.0 will also emphasise the catalytic role of the financial sector in advancing the sustainable agenda, in particular, climate-related risks to support an orderly transition towards a greener economy, the central bank said in the Annual Report 2020 released here, today. ― Bernama