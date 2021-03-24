Mah Sing: Homebuyers’ confidence improving due to immunisation programme, Pemerkasa

A view of the Kuala Lumpur-Petaling Jaya skyline and the Telekom Malaysia building shrouded in haze, taken from Bandar Puchong on February 25, 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Mah Sing Group Bhd believes the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the recently-announced RM20 billion Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) have instilled more confidence among homebuyers.

Founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said the improved sentiment could be observed through the positive responses to its recent project launches.

“Driven by economic recovery, we believe that now is the right time for homebuyers to upgrade and secure their ideal home,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the launch of the company’s M Panora sales gallery in Rawang, Selangor, today.

With an estimated gross development value of RM300 million, M Panora is a freehold, strata landed residential development that sits on an 18.36-hectare land.

The low-density project with 396 units of double-storey super link houses is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

Leong said with the current low-interest rate environment, as well as the competitive pricing and unique selling points of M Panora, the company was confident that the project would receive a positive response from homebuyers.

“In line with the better economic and property outlook, we will continue to maintain the momentum that we have gained so far and strive to achieve our sales target of RM1.6 billion this year.

“About 91 per cent of our units are priced below RM700,000, and 51 per cent below RM500,000,” he added.

M Panora units are indicatively priced from RM650,000 onwards. — Bernama