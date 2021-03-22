Shahril retires from Sapura Energy today

Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin is retiring from Sapura Energy Bhd. — Bernama file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin is retiring from Sapura Energy Bhd today as its president and group chief executive officer (CEO), and will be succeeded by Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib, who takes over the helm beginning March 23, 2021.

Mohd Anuar, who joined Sapura Energy as an independent director in August 2020, was appointed chief operating officer and CEO-designate in October 2020.

Sapura Energy’s succession plan was announced last year, ahead of Shahril reaching the retirement age of 60 on March 22, 2021.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we wish to record our gratitude to Tan Sri Shahril, whose vision and determination turned Sapura Energy into a Malaysian multinational company capable of competing and winning on the global stage,” said chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas in a statement today.

Shamsul Azhar said Shahril’s leadership has enabled the group to grow from a domestic focused player into a renowned energy company serving the entire upstream value chain, and his foresight set the foundation for the group to progress beyond oil and gas into renewables.

Shahril founded Sapura Energy in the mid-1990s, building the group from its beginnings as a diving contractor into the global integrated energy company.

The group has a presence in more than 20 countries, with an international workforce of more than 11,000 people representing 37 nationalities, working and collaborating in 12 operating centres across the globe. Malaysians make up about 86 per cent of its talent pool.

Sapura Energy has contributed about RM89 billion to the Malaysian economy over the last five years, with more than RM15 billion worth of works awarded to local vendors.

In the last three years, the group repatriated home more than US$2 billion in foreign currencies. — Bernama