Supermax issues scam alert on investment fraud using its name

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Supermax Corp Bhd has issued a scam alert, claiming that certain unauthorised parties are taking advantage of the rubber glove manufacturer’s prominence and good standing to attempt and commit fraud.

In a statement today, Supermax said it has been alerted about investment scam syndicates and unauthorised parties claiming themselves as agents and using the company’s corporate credentials to promote investment schemes via social media platforms.

“These parties are claiming high returns within a short period of time to induce potential investors.

“We wish to reiterate and advise the public not to entertain such claims as these are fraudulent claims, and Supermax has no affiliation with these unauthorised parties,” it said.

Supermax added that if any parties were found to be fraudulently claiming or misrepresenting themselves to be acting for and/or on behalf of Supermax, the company reserves the right to legal recourse against such parties.

“We have lodged police reports and alerted the regulators on such fraudulent activities,” it said.

For confirmation, email [email protected] and/or [email protected]. — Bernama