Pasarana confirms terminating Muhammad Nizam as CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that it has ended the services of its former president and chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Nizam Alias on February 22.

In a brief statement today, the company also said that Datin Norlia Noah had been appointed as the acting president and group CEO, effective February 23.

“Prasarana confirms that the Board of Directors of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd had convened on February 22, 2021, and came to the decision to end the services of Muhammad Nizam Alias,” the statement said.

“Prasarana shall no longer issue any comments or statement on the matter,” it added.

The statement follows a report which said that Muhammad Nizam was unaware of his termination as Prasarana CEO and had yet to receive a formal notice from the company on the matter.

On Tuesday, Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman announced the appointment of Norlia, who previously served as the group’s chief operating officer (operations) to take over from Muhammad Nizam. — Bernama