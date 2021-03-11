CIMB fixes dividend reinvestment scheme’s issue price at RM4.02 each

A logo of Malaysia's CIMB Bank is on display outside its branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, which proposed an interim dividend of RM4.81 sen per share on February 26, has fixed the issue price of new shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme (DRS) for the dividend at RM4.02 each.

CIMB said the issue price represented a discount of about 10 per cent to the theoretical ex-dividend price of RM4.4590 per share.

The issue price was set based on the five-day volume weighted average market price of up to and including March 10, 2021, being the last trading day prior to the price-fixing date of RM4.5071 per CIMB share, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The group also took into consideration the dividend of 4.81 sen per CIMB share based on the number of issued share capital of 9.92 billion shares.

CIMB said the entitlement date had been fixed on March 25, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new shares arising from the DRS would be listed on the local bourse on April 23. — Bernama