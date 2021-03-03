MYEG records net profit of RM268.16m in FY20

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — My E.G. Services Bhd (MYEG) posted a net profit of RM268.16 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020 (FY20).

Revenue amounted to RM532.06 million, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The financial year end of the group had been changed from Sept 30 to Dec 31, as such, there are no comparative financial information available for FY19.

The electronic government services provider said the contribution of revenue for FY20 is primarily attributable to concession related services such as Immigration and Road Transport Department (RTD) related and ancillary services.

MYEG said an introduction of new services such as Covid-19 health screening, quarantine services for inbound travellers to Malaysia under MySafeTravel, as well as the online sale of groceries has also contributed to the groups’ revenue in FY20.

MYEG will continue to introduce innovative services leveraging on new technology in the country as well as within its regional presence in Asia to drive organic growth for FY21. — Bernama