Hong Leong Bank registers lower net profit of RN670.79m in 2Q

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Hong Leong Bank Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 fell to RM670.79 million versus RM701.81 million registered in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue however rose to RM1.4 billion in the quarter under review as compared to RM1.24 billion previously.

Its group managing director and chief executive officer Domenic Fuda said the bank continues to face a challenging environment with the resurgence in Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions on people movement and economic activities resulting from actions taken to manage the evolving health situation.

“Nevertheless, we continue to be agile and responsive to the changing landscape to ensure that we continue to provide the support to clients and staff needed to see the recovery journey through,” he said in a statement.

While Covid-19 cases are rising in certain regions, Fuda said positive vaccine developments and continuous policy pledges to ensure sustainable recovery are reasons to believe that 2021 should see a robust economic recovery from the 2020 contraction.

“The new operating environment has presented us with new growth opportunities, especially around digitally enabled products and services, which we have focused on, and will continue to do so, as we endeavour to capture them by being agile and responsive to the changing landscape.

“Concurrently, we continue to revamp our cost structure, enabling us to invest in growth opportunities and deliver sustainable returns to our stakeholders,” he added. — Bernama