Chair of Japan automaker Suzuki to step down

Suzuki Motor Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki leaves after attending the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 24 — Suzuki’s chairman Osamu Suzuki will retire after more than four decades at the helm of the Japanese carmaker, the company said today.

The 91-year-old, who married into the firm’s founding family, will leave the post after a shareholder meeting in June and become an advisor, it said.

After he became company president in 1978, Suzuki expanded the automaker’s business in India, where it has had enormous success, and steadily increased its share in Japan’s small car market.

He became chairman in 2000 and his eldest son, Toshihiro Suzuki, assumed the role of president in 2015.

The carmaker, which had once tied up with General Motors and Volkswagen, forged a capital alliance with Toyota in 2019.

No one will replace him for now, while Toshihiro Suzuki will remain president. — AFP