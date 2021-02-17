Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 610 to 499, while 434 counters were unchanged, 625 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon with investors continuing to take profit particularly in selected heavyweights following four consecutive days of gains in the market bellwether.

As at 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 6.85 points to 1,599.29, just a whisker below the key 1,600-point level.

The index opened 3.37 points higher at 1,609.51, which was the intraday high, compared with 1,606.14 at Tuesday’s close.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 610 to 499, while 434 counters were unchanged, 625 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.2 billion units worth RM3.39 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM8.10, Public Bank trimmed one sen to RM4.21 and PChem retreated 24 sen to RM7.51.

Meanwhile, Tenaga added six sen to RM9.96 and Top Glove rose nine sen to RM6.15.

Of the actives, DGB Asia decreased 3.5 sen to 11 sen while Sapura Energy improved one sen to 14.5 sen, Dagang NeXchange added 2.5 sen to 56.5 sen, Dataprep gained 19.5 sen to 61.5 sen, and ARBB rose four sen to 40.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 41.32 points to 11,708.68, the FBMT 100 Index declined 49.82 points to 11,397.67, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 43.22 points lower at 13,138.93.

The FBM 70 slid 71.26 points to 15,367.03, and the FBM ACE fell 97.46 points to 11,254.67.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 53.92 points to 15,135.82, the Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 1.82 points to 182.47, and the Plantation Index slipped 2.58 points to 7,111.68. — Bernama