Petronas confirms gas discovery off Sarawak’s coast

A Petronas tanker truck drives along a road in Kuala Lumpur, in this September 10, 2013 file picture. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has confirmed new gas discovery off the coast of Sarawak.

The national oil and gas company announced in a statement today on the new find at the Lang Lebah-2 exploration appraisal well in the Block SK410B production sharing contract (PSC) located in the Central Luconia Province, about 80 kilometres off Sarawak.

PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd is the operator for the block partnering KUFPEC Malaysia (SK410B) Ltd and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

Petronas senior vice-president of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said the remarkable discovery was a testimony to Malaysia’s highly prolific basins and demonstrates the tremendous untapped exploration potential.

Petronas said Block SK410B was promoted in the Malaysia Bid Round 2015, resulting with the PSC being signed in July 2016.

The Lang Lebah-2 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 4,320 metres in mid-January 2021 with over 600 metres of proven net gas pay.

“The well was tested and flowed at 50 million cubic feet of gas per day with a significant amount of gas in place. This is an appraisal drilling to confirm the upside potential and to accelerate the development programme,” said Mohamed Firouz.

In 2019, Petronas and its partners successfully drilled commercially viable gas discovery through the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2, and are currently preparing towards field development. — Bernama