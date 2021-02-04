Tokyo stocks close down on profit-taking

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 per cent, or 304.55 points, to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix index fell 0.32 per cent, or 5.97 points, to 1,865.12. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 4 — Tokyo stocks closed lower today as investors locked in profits particularly in the tech sector, but sound earnings led by Sony supported individual shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 per cent, or 304.55 points, to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix index fell 0.32 per cent, or 5.97 points, to 1,865.12.

“Profit-taking hit the market as tech stocks faced strong selling pressure,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“We need fresh trading factors to see the Nikkei gain to the 30,000 mark,” Horiuchi told AFP.

But senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary: “Brisk corporate performances are supporting (some) share prices.”

The dollar fetched ¥105.15 (RM4.05) in Asian trade, against ¥105.03 in New York late yesterday.

Tech shares were among the losers. Industrial robot maker Fanuc plunged 3.25 per cent to ¥27,305 after three days of rallies as chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron lost 2.59 per cent to ¥39,770.

But Sony soared 9.54 per cent to ¥11,650 after it revised up full-year sales and profit forecasts with fresh virus lockdowns driving demand for the recently released PlayStation 5.

Hitachi jumped 4.71 per cent to ¥4,776 after it raised its full-year operating profit forecast. — AFP