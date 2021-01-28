EasyJet quarterly revenues slump 88pc on Covid-19 restrictions

In the three months ended December 31, easyJet reported total group revenues of £165 million. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 28 — British airline easyJet reported an 88 per cent slump in quarterly revenues as passenger numbers collapsed 87 per cent, hit by the second wave of the pandemic in Europe which has led to new lockdowns and tightening travel restrictions.

In the three months ended December 31, easyJet reported total group revenues of £165 million (RM910.8 million), and said that it was making progress with cost cutting, with its cash burn falling to 40 million pounds per week in a fully grounded scenario. — Reuters