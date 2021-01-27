Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.28 points to 1,584.59. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning today, despite a bearish Asian market caused by growing concerns over the possibility of the United States’ Covid-19 aid package being delayed, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.28 points to 1,584.59.

The index opened 9.75 points higher at 1,585.06 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,575.31.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 484 to 428, while 456 counters were unchanged, 785 untraded and 61 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.03 billion units worth RM1.55 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank improved 8.0 sen to RM7.90, Public Bank and Top Glove added 2.0 sen each to RM4.42 and RM6.22, respectively, Petronas Chemicals went up 7.0 sen to RM6.82 and TNB gained 11 sen to RM9.81.

Of the actives, Iris Corp advanced 1.5 sen to 38.5 sen, JAKS perked 2.5 sen to 70 sen, P.A. Resources earned half-a-sen to 19 sen, while Mestron was flat at 22.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 70.23 points to 11,469.12 and the FBMT 100 Index jumped 67.75 points to 11,206.27, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 80.32 points higher at 12,912.97.

The FBM 70 climbed 97.59 points to 14,774.99 and the FBM ACE rose 39.28 points to 10,837.88.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 88.78 points to 14,786.23, the Plantation Index decreased 26.92 points to 7,157.43, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.80 of-a-point to 171.26. ― Bernama