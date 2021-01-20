Tokyo stocks open higher ahead of Biden’s inauguration

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.50 per cent or 142.64 points to 28,776.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 per cent or 1.66 points at 1,857.50. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 20 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today supported by solid gains on Wall Street ahead of the US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, and expected aggressive stimulus spending by his government.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.50 per cent or 142.64 points to 28,776.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 per cent or 1.66 points at 1,857.50.

“Japanese shares are seen gaining with support from rallies in the US market, but a wait-and-see attitude will increase ahead of the (US) presidential inauguration ceremony,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥103.89 (RM4.05) in early Asian trade, against ¥103.90 in New York late yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 0.61 per cent at ¥10,670, Panasonic was up 1.26 per cent at ¥1,326, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 1.33 per cent at 27,490.

ANA Holdings was down 2.18 per cent at ¥2,259.5 after a report said the airline is planning to book a current loss of more than ¥300 billion for the nine months that ended in December.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.4 per cent at 30,930.52. — AFP