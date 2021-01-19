T7 Global bags contract extension from Petronas Carigali

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the contract, which was first awarded on August 23, 2019 with the duration from September 3, 2019 to September 2, 2020, has been extended to May 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — T7 Global Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd, has received a letter of contract extension from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of underwater inspection services using mini-Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the contract, which was first awarded on August 23, 2019 with the duration from September 3, 2019 to September 2, 2020, has been extended to May 31, 2021.

T7 Global added the contract will have no effect on the total issued share capital and is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial year ending December 31, 2021. — Bernama